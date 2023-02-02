Zambian ambassador presents credentials

President Mnangagwa receives credentials from the newly-appointed Zambian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Derick Livune, at State House in Harare, this morning. - Pics by: Believe Nyakudjara

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Newly-appointed Zambian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Derick Livune has presented credentials to President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare this morning where he pledged to boost economic ties and cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador Livune, a former Member of Parliament takes over from Ambassador Emmanuel Chanda whose tour of duty ended recently.

The diplomat, who was accompanied by his family members and embassy staff presented credentials to President Mnangagwa before the two held discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.