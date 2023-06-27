Zambia wishes Zimbabwe peaceful polls

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

The Republic of Zambia envoy to Zimbabwe, Ambassador Derick Livune, has called on the people of Zimbabwe to heed President Mnangagwa’s consistent call for peace-itself a key component for economic development – as the country gears for the harmonised elections on August 23.

Ambassador Livune made the call when he spoke to journalists after paying a courtesy call on Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga in Harare this morning.

Zimbabwe is due to hold harmonised elections in August and President Mnangagwa has been calling upon all contestants, the electorate and stakeholders to play their part and ensure that the elections are peaceful, free and fair.

His call to peace comes on the back of previous elections having witnessed pockets of violence primarily emanating from opposition internal political party processes, like their primary elections, as well as post voting disturbances as the opposition players usually decline to accept defeat by the ruling Zanu PF.

The President has thus taken it upon himself to champion peace before, during and after the elections with a consistent message that what unites us as a people and the need to champion economic development for the benefit of the populace is far more important than brawling over who should govern.

His message has been noted by the friendly neighbouring Republic of Zambia.

“Zimbabwe is hosting elections, 23rd August, we have wished Zimbabwe well,” said Ambassador Livune after his meeting with Acting President Chiwenga, “We have wished Zimbabwe peace. Like President Mnangagwa always preaches, ‘peace, peace, peace’ because peace is a panacea to development.

“Without peace there is no development, so that peace is very important. (Zambian) President Hakainde Hichilema has always emphasised that a problem anywhere is a problem everywhere so Zambia can’t be happy if Zimbabwe is unstable just like Zimbabwe cannot be happy if Zambia is unstable.

“So, we pray for Zimbabwe we are hoping that all the Zimbabweans will realise that we have one country, Zimbabwe, we are brothers and sisters. Elections will just be one day but thereafter people must live as one.

“May God bless Zimbabwe as we go to the elections on 23rd August,” he said.