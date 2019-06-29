Zambia to honour President

Prosper Ndlovu

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is today expected leave the country for Lusaka, Zambia, where he will attend the 48th Special Graduation Ceremony at the University of Zambia (UNZA). The graduation ceremony will be on today.

The President is expected to be conferred with an Honorary Doctor of Laws degree by UNZA alongside his Zambian counterpart, Edgar Lungu, who is also an alumni of UNZA.

“The President will attend the 48th Special Graduation Ceremony at the University of Zambia tomorrow. He will be conferred with an Honorary Degree of Laws by the same university,” spokesperson in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Mr Sheppard Gwenzi confirmed.

According to mainstream media reports from the neighbouring country, the UNZA Senate has endorsed conferment of an honorary doctorate in good governance on President Mnangagwa and President Lungu.

President Mnangagwa, a lawyer by profession, is no stranger to Zambia where his family sought sanctuary from the excesses of the colonial regime and also did his law studies at the University of Zambia.

This is over and above his active role in military operations during the liberation struggle where Zambia provided refuge and military bases to freedom fighters waging a guerrilla war against Ian Smith’s government.

Zimbabwe and Zambia also enjoy strong bilateral relations dating back to the ill-fated Federation of the Rhodesias and Nyasaland.

They also share a common culture, beliefs and aspirations.