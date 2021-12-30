Zambia cracks down on civil servants social media

LUSAKA. — The government has said that it is aware of public service workers, who are actively posting political statements on social media platforms, and has warned them of stern disciplinary action.

Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary Joel Kamoko has said that civil servants must not take President Hakainde Hichilema’s goodwill for granted by continuing to politic on social media platforms.

Mr Kamoko said that government will no longer tolerate politically active civil servants who are spending their time writing political statements on social media at the expense of work.

Mr Kamoko said this when he called on North Western Province Permanent Secretary retired Colonel Grandson Katambi in Solwezi. He said the new deal government wants to work with civil servants, who are committed to delivering social services to the people and not those spewing rumours and political innuendos.

And, North Western Province Permanent Secretary retired Colonel Grandson Katambi said he has learned that there are some civil servants in the province who have refused to accept that there has been a change of government in the country.

Colonel Katambi also appealed to the government to expedite the rehabilitation of schools and teachers’ houses saying the poor state of infrastructure has contributed to the province’s poor performance of learners in examinations at the national level. Earlier, National Science Director Dr. Benson Banda assured the Provincial administration that more science and mathematics schools will be constructed in the province soon. — Times of Lusaka.