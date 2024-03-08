Zambia calls for complete sanctions removal

In a statement yesterday, Zambia’s acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr Mulambo Haimbe, said the removal of the punitive measures would not only be beneficial to Zimbabwe, but the region and continent at large.

Wallace Ruzvidzo-Herald Reporter

ZAMBIA has called on the United States and her allies to remove all forms of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe, not just the piecemeal adjustments it made on Monday.

The US made fringe adjustments to its targeted sanctions on Zimbabwe that were rejected by Harare, which is demanding the complete removal of the illegal punitive measures.

In a statement yesterday, Zambia’s acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr Mulambo Haimbe, said the removal of the punitive measures would not only be beneficial to Zimbabwe, but the region and continent at large.

“Zambia stands firm in supporting efforts to alleviate the broader societal impacts affecting the region, the continent and the globe as a whole. Therefore, this latest decision is welcomed as a positive step among many others to follow.

“To this end, Zambia calls on the United States of America and other countries to remove all sanctions against Zimbabwe, which will signal a crucial progression in the implementation of shared ideals such as inclusive democratic governance: institutional reform and the promotion of stability, peace and security,” he said.

Zambia, said Mr Haimbe, was fully behind Zimbabwe’s call for the removal of sanctions.

He said the lifting of sanctions would see renewed and more positive engagements in tackling various developmental issues.

“The Government of the Republic of Zambia acknowledges the decision by His Excellency Mr. Joseph R. Biden, President of the United States of America on 4th of March 2024, relating to the sanctions programme on the Republic of Zimbabwe, which has been in existence since 2003.

“Zambia takes cognisance of the profound implications of this decision as an important step towards reconfiguring relations with Zimbabwe and consequently supporting development activity in the southern African region.

“This decision opens doors for renewed engagement to tackle pressing challenges, including those concerning food security and climate change which greatly affect livelihoods.

“The Zambian Government reaffirms its unwavering commitment to working closely with countries in the SADC region and beyond in fostering greater integration and cooperation,” he said.