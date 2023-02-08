Zambezi joins CAPS United

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

CAPS United are leaving nothing to chance in their quest for revival after adding yet another highly-rated player Innocent Zambezi into their fold.

Zambezi has been plucked from Harare City and he is no stranger to coach Lloyd Chitembwe’s methods having worked with him at the municipal club last year.

The left-back, who is also home playing in central defence and midfield has joined Kelvin Madzongwe and Adrian Silla who recently joined Makepekepe.

He has since promised to give it everything for the Makepekepe to achieve their goals.