Zambezi joins CAPS United

08 Feb, 2023 - 14:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Zambezi joins CAPS United

The Herald

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

CAPS United are leaving nothing to chance in their quest for revival after adding yet another highly-rated player Innocent Zambezi into their fold.

Zambezi has been plucked from Harare City and he is no stranger to coach Lloyd Chitembwe’s methods having worked with him at the municipal club last year.

The left-back, who is also home playing in central defence and midfield has joined Kelvin Madzongwe and Adrian Silla who recently joined Makepekepe.

He has since promised to give it everything for the Makepekepe to achieve their goals.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting