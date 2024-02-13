ZACRAS celebrates World Radio Day

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Association of Community Radio Stations (ZACRAS) has joined the global community in celebrating World Radio Day 2024 which is observed annually on February 13.

This year’s commemorations are running under the theme, “Radio: A century informing, entertaining and educating”.

In a statement ZACRAS Board Chairperson Mr Artwell Nkomo said this year holds special significance for them as they also commemorate their 20th anniversary, marking two decades of empowering communities through the transformative power of radio.

“World Radio Day provides us with a valuable opportunity to reflect on the immense impact that radio has had on our society,” he said.

“Since the licensing of 14 community radio stations in Zimbabwe, there has been increased information conveyance and dialogue. Through the airwaves, community radio has connected people, promoted local culture and budding musicians from marginalised communities.

“For the past 20 years, ZACRAS has been at the forefront of championing community radio initiatives in Zimbabwe. We have witnessed how community radio stations have become vital platforms for amplifying the voices of marginalized communities, promoting local content, and addressing the unique needs of diverse populations.”

Mr Nkomo said they call upon the Government to recognise the significant role of community radio in promoting democracy, freedom of expression and social inclusion; therefore, their sustainability should be on the national agenda.

“The current 14 licensed community radio stations are at different capacity levels and we want to ensure their continued existence and success in the communities as they provide local voices an opportunity to be heard and they are a critical source of information for the community.”