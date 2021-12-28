Zacc worried by slow pace of prosecution

Zvamaida Murwira

Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission is concerned by the slow pace of prosecution of corruption cases in the justice delivery system saying that has an adverse effect of eroding public confidence.

In her end of year statement, Zacc chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo said they had since engaged the National Prosecution Authority and the Judicial Service Commission to ensure speedy resolution of cases that the anti-graft body would have completed investigating.

“The Commission remains concerned with the speed at which the cases are processed through the criminal justice system.

“We have been engaging the NPA and Judicial Service Commission to implement necessary reforms in order to enhance public confidence in the fight against corruption,” said Justice Matanda-Moyo.

“I am pleased to note that we are finding each other in that regard. The four convictions so far this year arising from our dockets fall far below our expectations given the number of high profile arrests we made during the year.

“We continue to engage the relevant authorities to be granted prosecution powers in order to complement the work of the NPA, without infringing on its constitutional mandate.”