ZACC to summon Chimombe, Mpofu later

Herald Reporter

EMBATTLED Harare businessmen, Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, accompanied by their legal representatives, yesterday voluntarily went to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) offices for investigatory interviews.

However, the two left the ZACC offices without being questioned, as investigating officer Henry Chapwanya, reportedly stated that he was still occupied with another case and would summon them once he was available.

Chimombe and Mpofu’s appearance before ZACC comes amid ongoing investigations into allegations involving the US$40 million Presidential Goat Scheme.

Briefing the media soon after the two went to ZACC, lawyer Tapson Dzvetero said: “We just presented our clients to ZACC who indicated that they will call us when they need us. My clients are willing to assist with any investigation.”

The two returned from a business trip to China on Thursday last week.

Efforts to obtain an official comment from ZACC yesterday were unsuccessful, as Commission spokesperson Commissioner Thandiwe Mlobane had not responded to questions, despite earlier assurances that she would do so.

It is alleged that the two were paid US$40 million by Treasury to supply and deliver goats meant to support underprivileged households across the country under the Presidential Goat Scheme. It is further alleged that the two received funds from Treasury through their company, Blackdeck, but did not deliver the goats as agreed. They allegedly converted the funds to their own use, buying luxurious houses and cars.

As part of its investigations, ZACC asked the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion to furnish it with details surrounding the case, such as the total amount of money released by Treasury towards the funding of the Presidential Goat Scheme and the account details where the funds were deposited.

ZACC also asked the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development to provide procurement records, and proof of payment it made to Blackdeck towards the purchase of the goats.

It also requested a reconciliation of the expenditures for all funds received by the Lands Ministry from the Finance Ministry towards the purchase of the goats, as well as the total number of goats delivered to the Lands Ministry by Blackdeck.