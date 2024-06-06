ZACC takes anti-corruption drive to Hurungwe

Councillors and traditional leaders have been taken through the role of ZACC and acts that are likely to land them in trouble with the anti-corruption watchdog.

Walter Nyamukondiwa in MAGUNJE

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is engaging councillors and traditional leaders in Hurungwe to foster integrity and the prevention of corruption.

They are expected to sign integrity pledges to foster internal systems of preventing corruption.

Addressing the delegates, ZACC Commissioner Michael Santu said everyone should strive for integrity as a way of preventing corruption.

The Commission’s General Manager (Prevention of Corruption) Mrs Clara Nyakotyo said councillors and management should work together in preventing corruption.

She bemoaned the increase in the sale of State land in both urban and rural areas.

Hurungwe Rural District Council Chairperson, Councillor Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said council will do everything in its power to prevent corruption and improve service delivery.

She said council systems should ensure that people do not fall foul of the law.

Chiefs in attendance include Chiefs Chundu and Dendera.

