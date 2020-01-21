ZACC seeks more storage facilities

Daniel Nemukuyu Investigations and Special Reports Editor

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), which recently seized 12 vehicles, three mansions and froze bank accounts in a bid to recover ill-gotten wealth, is now seeking more space for storage.

ZACC said it is targeting more assets that could have been bought from proceeds of corruption.

The commission also proposed the capacitation of the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit and even roping in of the Attorney-General’s Civil Division to assist with filing seizure and forfeiture applications in the High Court.

In an interview, ZACC chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo said there was need for more staff to prosecute the forfeiture applications.

“We have already seized several vehicles and houses. We have also frozen bank accounts with substantial amounts of money.

“Our yard at Strathaven offices cannot accommodate more cars. We have also asked Zimra to keep some of the seized vehicles due to shortage of space. We require more space and for now, we have stopped seizing the assets.

“We are targeting several assets countrywide and we cannot do it with a few people,” said Justice Matanda-Moyo.