ZACC reaches out to rural communities on corruption involving land

Fungai Lupande

Mashonaland Central Bureau

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) recently held an awareness campaign on corruption involving land at Bindura Rural District Council grounds.

The awareness campaign comes on the backdrop of indications that Manhenga, Nyava and Musiiwa areas in Bindura rural have been identified as the hotspots for illegal settlements and unauthorised land distribution by Village Heads.

Some of the settlers are occupying grazing land and mountains.

ZAAC’s senior public educationist, Mrs Charity Mudavanhu said sometimes people partake in illegal activities unknowingly.

“We have come to impart knowledge on proper ways of land allocation. One of the mandates of the Commission is to eradicate corruption by 2030,” she said.

Bindura District Development Coordinator, Mr Richard Chipfuva said there are no new settlements at the moment, adding that the local authorities are compiling registers of legitimate land owners.

“We have asked the local authorities to regularise some of the illegal occupants where possible. All Village Heads have been warned against the malpractice. No new settlements have mushroomed,” he said.