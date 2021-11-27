ZACC nabs eight Karoi town council officials for corruption

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has descended on Karoi Town Council arresting two officers, its chairperson and five councillors for various corruption allegations.

The arrested are accused of unprocedurally allocating themselves residential and commercial stands, and awarding themselves unapproved travelling and subsistence allowances.

Town secretary, Wellington Mutikani, who was recently suspended during a special council meeting, is facing four counts of unprocedurally allocating himself four residential stands and a tender between 2015 and 2021.

Council chairperson, Councillor Abel Matsika is alleged to have unlawfully allocated himself a residential stand while the other five councillors were arrested on allegations of unprocedurally awarding themselves unapproved travelling and subsistence allowances.

The five are Ward 3 councillor Stewart Jena, Thomas Mbiri of Ward 5, Kenson Kamuponda of Ward 8, Ward 9’s Nicholas Murwira as well as Ward 10 councillor Rangarirai Hungwe.

The other second accused council official, Mr Hastings Makunda, an administration officer and acting town secretary, is also facing allegations of unlawfully allocating himself a residential stand.

All the accused appeared in court yesterday and are out on bail with varying conditions for each.