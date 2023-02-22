ZACC looks for NSSA boss

The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission is looking for Mr Brian Murewa, the suspended National Social Security Authority Investments and Properties Director in its ongoing corruption investigations at the State-run pension fund.

ZACC is carrying out investigations of corruption at NSSA that have seen its General Manager Mr Arthur Manase suspended.

In a statement Wednesday, ZACC confirmed it was keen to interview Mr Murewa.

“The ZACC financial Investigations at NSSA is interested to interview Mr Brian Murewa (NSSA Investments Director r) to assist in the investigations.

“Anyone with information regarding the present whereabouts of Mr Brian Murewa to assist in advising him to contact ZACC Investigations Department on 0719529483, 0242 369602/5/8/14,” reads ZACC’s statement.

Several allegations of corporate malpractice at the institution have been made in critical departments that include audit, finance, investments, procurement and properties prompting ZACC investigations.

