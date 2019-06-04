ZACC interviews date set

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

Parliament has announced the names and dates for interviews of prospective Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) Commissioners who will be appointed by President Mnangagwa.

At least 38 candidates will be interviewed on Friday June 21, in the National Assembly and Senate Chambers from 9am to 4.20pm, according to a notice published today.

The development comes after the resignation of the ZACC chairperson and commissioners in January this year.

In a statement issued yesterday, Parliament said they had received 152 nominations by the closing date of February 28, 2019.

“The Commission on Standing Rules and Orders (CSRO) of the Parliament of Zimbabwe is mandated in terms of Section 237 and 254 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe to nominate candidates for possible appointment by His Excellence, the President, to serve as Commissioners on the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission as provided for in Chapter 13 of the Constitution.

“Following the resignation of the Chairperson and Commissioners of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission on 31 January, the CSRO invited the public to nominate persons to be considered for possible appointment to the Commission. Parliament of Zimbabwe received 152 nominations by the closing date of 28th February 2019. A call for objections to any of the nominated candidates and submission of possible questions to be posed to interviewees was also made and closed on Tuesday 26th March 2019,” read the statement.

The CSRO then carried out exhaustive analysis of the nominated candidates to decipher their suitability for consideration to serve on the commission and shortlisted 38 candidates.

Some those to be interviewed are Ms Jessie Majome, Mr Tongai Matutu, Mr Gabriel Chaibva, Mr James Andrew Mushore, Mr Brian Kashangura, Mr Blessing Chebundo, Mr Frank Muchengwa, Retired Major Gibson Botomani, Mr Kennedy Mtombeni, Advocate Michael Majuru and Advocate Wilbert Pfungwadzashe Mandinde.

Parliament said members of the public are free to attend and witness the interviews.

Last week, President Mnangagwa swore in High Court Judge Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo as the new chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission at State House in Harare.

Anti corruption crusade is one of President Mnangagwa’s key reckoning points in the Second Republic to attract foreign investments and extricate the country from the economic quagmire.

The new administration has set targets to transform the country into a middle-income economy by 2030, with corruption being singled out as the biggest impediment.