ZACC in possession of more evidence against Chivayo

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the swearing in of High Court judges at the Constitutional Court in Harare yesterday, ZACC chairman, Mr Michael Reza, said although the trio was yet to hand themselves over to the commission, a strong case was being built with a view to taking the matter to court.

Yeukai Karengezeka-Court Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has gathered more documentary evidence into a case of alleged money laundering and abuse of office involving a contractual dispute between businesspersons Wicknell Chivayo, Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, over the supply of election materials to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the swearing in of High Court judges at the Constitutional Court in Harare yesterday, ZACC chairman, Mr Michael Reza, said although the trio was yet to hand themselves over to the commission, a strong case was being built with a view to taking the matter to court.

In a statement on Sunday, ZACC spokesperson, Commissioner Thandiwe Mlobane, said the commission had taken note of a letter purportedly written by Mr Mpofu and Mr Chimombe, to a South Africa-based company, Ren-Form, demanding payment and resolution of a contractual dispute.

“The commission has also noted audios allegedly attributed to Mr Wicknell Chivayo. The letter and recordings raise issues related to money laundering and abuse of office that fall within the purview of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission,” she said.

“Consequently, ZACC will be interviewing Mr Mpofu, Mr Chimombe, and Mr Chivayo to gather more information and gain clarity on the matters highlighted. The commission is also keen to interview Mr Mpofu and Mr Chimombe on the Presidential Goats Scheme mentioned in one of the audios.”

Yesterday, Mr Reza said there were no sacred cows in the fight against corruption, and ZACC would pursue the matter without fear or favour.

“I can tell you right now we have some documents which we want to show the three gentlemen and I hope I am not prejudicing investigations, but I want Zimbabwe to know that we have not been sitting on this investigation,” he said.

“We have collected certain facts and when that information comes on the form 242 and if everything goes according to plan, we will use this to go to court. You will see detailed information with facts, figures and numbers. You will see those things, mark my words.”

Mr Reza said if the three men do not present themselves voluntarily to ZACC, they will visit them.

“We know they have their rights but we have our time limit. If they don’t come we will go after them,” he said.

Mr Reza vowed to deal with the matter and assured Zimbabweans that no stone will be left unturned in their quest to deal decisively with corruption.

“Zimbabweans should know that ZACC is not toothless. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said there are no sacred cows.

“I want Zimbabweans to know that there are no sacred cows in the fight against corruption and that is the stance we have taken as ZACC,” he said.

Mr Reza said initially when the first audio was leaked, there was not much for ZACC to go by but when the document was circulated and an audio came out, there was substance from which ZACC could commence investigations.