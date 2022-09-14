ZACC in awareness campaign

ZACC public educator Mrs Charity Mudavanhu urged parents to apply for non-formal education to curb the issue of extra lessons and cover for lost learning time.

Fungai Lupande-Mash Central Bureau

Corruption could spread to rural areas, potentially in the allocation of inputs and other resources, and so traditional leaders and communities need to be on their guard, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has warned.

With its campaign now in Mashonaland Central and speaking at Manhenga growth point yesterday, ZACC general manager Mrs Clara Nyakotyo said corruption is cancer and a stumbling block towards vision 2030.

To this end, the commission decided to engage traditional leaders to ensure that no one and no place is left behind in the fight against corruption.

Mrs Nyakotyo said the distribution and management of devolution projects, the Presidential inputs scheme, and the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme must be done fairly to the benefit of everyone.

She said the objective of the campaigns is to stimulate the desire for transparency and accountability as well as empower communities to reject corruption.

The Manhenga community was assured that ZACC will address and act upon concerns raised during the campaigns. A lot of people made complaints, which will be investigated. Some of these community concerns included sloppy road construction, Paradise Pools management, and handling of issues by Chief Masembura.

Mr Prince Ngwerume said they are not happy about the quality of the Manhenga-Dengu Road. “When we ask our council about such issues they tell us that it does not concern us,” he said.

There were concerns about Pfumvudza/Intwasa inputs with some suspicion that some of those responsible were listing family members and friends even if they did not qualify. Last year 2,7 million people received the Pfumvudza inputs. There were queries about the fees some chiefs and headmen were seeking for allocation of a homestead.

Another hot issue was extra lessons and schools demanding hard currency. Mr Dick Mapfumo said Wayerera Primary and Secondary Schools are rejecting local currency in the payment of school fees.

“What pains me is that in previous years the council gathered people for an official opening of piped water yet they had connected a water bowser,” said Mr. Marau Tirivangani. The water ran dry in two days and this issue was not probed further.”

Mrs Elizabeth Musonza said they are required to inform the village head and Chief of every development on their homesteads. “When you fail to inform them for things like fencing or digging a latrine you will be fined, please help us,” she said.

Mrs Hatred Chitumba said failure to pay a bribe at the civil registration offices meant she will not obtain the documents.

She advised the community to select anti-corruption champions who will act as gatekeepers and denounce unethical behaviors in the community.

ZACC was at the Nzvimbo growth point and tomorrow they will be in Shamva, Mbire, Centenary, and Guruve.

The commission has covered Matabeleland and Midlands provinces and the official launch will be in Rushinga on Thursday.