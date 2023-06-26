ZACC engages councils on corruption

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has this morning engaged audit chairpersons, finance directors, and town clerks from four urban councils in Zimbabwe.

The engagement meeting and training workshop held in Chinhoyi follows high arrest cases of council personnel, particularly those from high offices, was attended by officials from Kariba, Karoi, Chirundu, and Chiredzi councils.

ZACC managed to conduct a similar workshop for all rural and urban councils across the country, excluding the four.

In a speech read on her behalf by the organisation’s spokesperson, Commissioner Thandiwe Mlobane, and ZACC’s chairperson Justice Loyce Matanda-Moyo said effective, accountable and inclusive institutions were the backbone for Zimbabwe attaining Vision 2030 and Sustainable Development (SDGs).

“Weak institutions have weak internal control systems which are, if in existence, are not implemented. As a result, these weak institutions are prone to corruption,” she said.

Commissioner Mlobane, who chairs the audit committee, trained the officials on corruption.