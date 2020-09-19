ZACC descends on Bulawayo City Council

Nqobile Tshili Bulawayo Bureau

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has descended on Bulawayo City Council to investigate alleged corruption and malpractices in the municipality, particularly issues to do with allocation and sales of council land.

A team of zacc investigators arrived in Bulawayo on Wednesday and met organisations who had raised a red flag over suspected graft at the local authority. The investigators also met Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) leadership and other civic society organisations, which have been voicing concern over alleged unprocedural parcelling of land in the local authority.

Sources said the zacc investigators are expected to review town clerk, Mr Christopher Dube’s contract renewal and a plot allocated to mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni today.

BPRA last week wrote to council’s land committee querying the town clerk’s contract renewal and a plot allocated to Cllr Mguni in Rangemore.

zacc spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure said although a team of investigators had been deployed, he cannot comment on the assignment.

“I can confirm that we are investigating Bulawayo City Council among other local authorities. I can’t say more, but matters are under investigation.

“I can’t say what exactly is being investigated because we don’t want to jeopardise any investigation. But our team is on the ground as we speak,” said Comm Makamure.

Mr Dube said zacc officials notified council of the investigation they were conducting.

“Yes, they had an entrance meeting with me yesterday and they are going ahead with their mission. We also have communication from the Ministry (of Local Government and Public Works) notifying the council of the same,” said Mr Dube.

Cllr Mguni said council has been notified about zacc officials who will be investigating alleged corruption in the council.

But he could not comment further on investigations since he has not met the investigating team.

BPRA coordinator, Mr Emmanuel Ndlovu confirmed meeting zacc investigators.

“We met with ZACC investigators yesterday and supplied them with information that they required regarding the mayor’s land and the town clerk’s proposed conditions of service.

“Remember we wrote letters regarding the two matters and copied ZACC.

“Their visit looks into issues that we raised,” he said.