ZACC conducts fourth Annual General Meeting

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is conducting its fourth Annual General Meeting (AGM) where they are reviewing the 2023 annual report.

ZACC commissioners, officials from the National Prosecuting Authority, the Financial Intelligence Unit, Parliament, Office of the Auditor-General and the Judicial Service Commission, are attending the meeting.

Officials from the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, the Office of the President and Cabinet, the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe, among other stakeholders, are also in attendance.

ZACC chairperson, Mr Michael Reza said they have presented their annual report for 2023.

“This report is submitted following the provisions of Section 323 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment No. 20 of 2013.

“I wish to thank the former ZACC chairperson, Justice Loyce Matanda-Moyo who diligently led the Commission until her appointment in October 2023 as Prosecutor General of the National Prosecuting Authority,” said Mr Reza.