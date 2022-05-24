Zacc completes investigations over illegal company takeover

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has completed investigations into the matter, where businessman Offer Sivan is accused of conniving with his secretary, Cassandra Myburg and forged company registration papers in a bid to elbow out his co-director from their business interests, the State has said.

Prosecutor Kennedy Madekutsikwa said the prosecution is now awaiting to be fed with the docket for their perusal before furnishing him with a trial date.

Sivan is appearing at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with fraud and perjury after he allegedly forged documents of their company called Adlecraft Investments.

Today, Sivan appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje, who remanded him to June 23, where he is expected to be furnished with a trial date.

The court also temporarily released his passport to allow him to travel for his business engagements.