ZACC charms Rushinga

The Herald

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) yesterday launched an anti-corruption campaign at Chief Makuni’s homestead in Rushinga.

Commissioner Gabriel Chaibva said there are no set-down procedures or gazetted fees for the allocation of communal land by Chiefs.

This has resulted in unfair practices as village heads and Chiefs are demanding exorbitant fees.

Commissioner Chaibva recommended the Government to enact laws that respond to challenges facing rural communities and leading to corruption.

The commissioner added that misappropriation of devolution funds and lack of development in rural areas has led communities to point fingers at councilors, village heads and Chiefs as corrupt.

People in Rushinga thanked the ZACC for reaching out to rural communities because they were enduring unfair practices including paying for un-receipted fees at the local clinic and school as well as transport fees for Pfumvudza/Intwasa inputs.

