ZACC boss under probe

The Herald
President Mnangagwa is this afternoon expected to swear in the Tribunal to enquire into the question of removal from office of Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission Commissioner John Makamure.
In a tweet this morning, the Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana said that Commissioner Makamure faces a number of allegations.
“President Mnangagwa will swear in the Tribunal to enquire into the question of removal from office of Commissioner John Makamure of ZACC who faces a number of allegations including of a criminal nature,” tweeted Mr Mangwana.