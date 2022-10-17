ZACC boss under probe

President @edmnangagwa has sworn-in a 3-member Tribunal to inquire into the removal from office of ZACC Commissioner John Makamure. The Tribunal comprises of: Retired Justice Maphios Cheda (Chairperson), Mr Charles Warara and Ms Regai Thandiwe Hoveh.- Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa is this afternoon expected to swear in the Tribunal to enquire into the question of removal from office of Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission Commissioner John Makamure.

In a tweet this morning, the Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana said that Commissioner Makamure faces a number of allegations.

“President Mnangagwa will swear in the Tribunal to enquire into the question of removal from office of Commissioner John Makamure of ZACC who faces a number of allegations including of a criminal nature,” tweeted Mr Mangwana.