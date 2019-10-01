ZACC arrests trade unionist

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) yesterday arrested former National Employment Council for Engineering Council secretary-general Pumulani Musagwiza on fraud charges after he grabbed the council’s cars worth about $250 000 and a pharmacy.

The arrest of Musagwiza stemmed from allegations that he transferred the organisation’s vehicles and other properties to himself without authority. Musagwiza was arrested yesterday and is currently assisting ZACC with investigations.

He is currently detained at Mabelreign Police Station awaiting appearance at the Harare Magistrates Court today.

ZACC spokesperson, Commissioner John Makamure confirmed the arrest yesterday.

“We have arrested Musagwiza Pumulani the former secretary-general for National Employment Council for Engineering on four counts of fraud.

“He fraudulently transferred two vehicles of the organisation to himself and one vehicle to the former chairperson. He also transferred the organisation’s pharmacy to himself.

“He will appear in court tomorrow. Vehicles are all valued at $247 000. He is detained at Mabelreign Police Station,” said Comm Makamure.

ZACC has been making a number of arrests including high profile people.

A fortnight ago, ZACC arrested three Government officials for abusing the Presidential Scholarship Programme.

The three have since appeared before a Harare magistrate and are on remand pending trial.

They are Deputy Director Scholarships in the Office of the President and Cabinet Oliver Mucherwa and two workers in the same office — Godknows Mupembe and Silent Mubariki.

Other high-ranking officials ZACC have pounced on include formerVice President Phelekezela Mphoko who was charged for abuse of public office after he directed that accused persons be released.

Former Cabinet minister Prisca Mupfumira was also arraigned before the courts for her involvement in siphoning the National Social security Authority during her tenure as Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.