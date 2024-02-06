ZACC arrests second suspect in Mbudzi Interchange fraud case

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Levy Idana who allegedly defrauded the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development of US$200 000.

Idana handed himself to ZACC offices accompanied by his lawyer Arshiel Mugiya of Mugiya Law Chambers.

In a statement, ZACC said he was arrested and charged with fraud.

“Idana is accused of making a fraudulent claim for compensation for a property that was affected by the construction of a multi-level interchange at Mbudzi roundabout.

“The accused, working in cahoots with Mr Ernest Shenje, the Deputy Director Road Services Division in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development, who has since been arrested and appeared in court, manufactured a fraudulent agreement of sale,” reads the statement.

ZACC said the duo misrepresented to the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development that Idana was the owner of Subdivision A of Subdivision B of Delft of Hopely which was in the name of John Maloney.

It said the fraudulent sale agreement was used to claim compensation on the pretext that Idana had purchased the property from John Maloney.

ZACC said as a result of this fraudulent claim, Idana was paid US$ 200,000.00. He is appearing in court today, 6 February, 2024.