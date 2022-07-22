ZACC arrests 3 men for unauthorised use and possession of credit cards

The Herald

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Atherton Moyo aged 30 of Manyame, Chitungwiza, Fungai Ian Samuriwo (34) of Waterfalls, and Dennis Tanaka Mutekede (28) also of Waterfalls, Harare.

The three have been arrested for 43 counts of fraud involving card cloning to the tune of $10 million.

During investigations conducted by ZACC, the trio were found in possession of the victims’ bank statements, HP Pro book laptop and power pack, debit cards, and a card cloning device which linked them to a number of crimes.

The trio appeared in court yesterday and were remanded in custody to July 25, 2022, for bail application.

More complaints against the trio are still coming.

