ZACC arrest Cresta Hotels employees for US$78 599 fraud

28 Jul, 2022 - 12:07 0 Views
0 Comments
ZACC arrest Cresta Hotels employees for US$78 599 fraud Simbarashe Chamutsa

The Herald

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested former Cresta Hotels (Pvt) Ltd accountant Simbarashe Chamutsa and former debtors clerk Obert Muchobo for fraud involving USD$78 599.

It is alleged that during the period extending from 1 January 2022 to 31 May 2022, Chamutsa and Muchobo fraudulently reproduced deposit slips reflecting lesser amounts than the amounts reflected on the original banking slips on 42 different occasions.

The two would then allegedly use the fraudulently reproduced slips for purposes of banking while converting the difference to their personal use.

The offence was discovered after an internal audit which established that Cresta Hotels (Pvt) Ltd was prejudiced of a total of USD 78 599 through the scam.

Chamutsa and Muchobo are expected to appear in court today.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting