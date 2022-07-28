ZACC arrest Cresta Hotels employees for US$78 599 fraud

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested former Cresta Hotels (Pvt) Ltd accountant Simbarashe Chamutsa and former debtors clerk Obert Muchobo for fraud involving USD$78 599.

It is alleged that during the period extending from 1 January 2022 to 31 May 2022, Chamutsa and Muchobo fraudulently reproduced deposit slips reflecting lesser amounts than the amounts reflected on the original banking slips on 42 different occasions.

The two would then allegedly use the fraudulently reproduced slips for purposes of banking while converting the difference to their personal use.

The offence was discovered after an internal audit which established that Cresta Hotels (Pvt) Ltd was prejudiced of a total of USD 78 599 through the scam.

Chamutsa and Muchobo are expected to appear in court today.