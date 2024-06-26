ZACC anti-corruption awareness campaign bears fruit

Victor Maphosa

Mashonaland East Bureau

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) anti-corruption public education and awareness campaigns have resulted in the Commission receiving numerous reports on corruption.



This was revealed by ZACC deputy chairperson Commissioner Kuziwa Murapa in his remarks during the Anti-Corruption Awareness and Signing of Integrity Pledges programme held in Marondera yesterday.

“While in past most of corruption reports emanated from urban areas, the increase in corruption reports from rural communities have reflected through relentless anti-corruption campaigns, the positive impact of ZACC’s visibility in most of the countryside,” he said.