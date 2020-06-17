Youths urged to work towards Vision 2030

Herald Reporter

ZANU PF Youth League yesterday called upon young people in the country to embrace and work towards achieving President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030, as they will be the ultimate beneficiaries of the agenda to make Zimbabwe an upper middle income economy.

Speaking at a press conference in Harare to mark the Day of the African Child, ZANU PF acting deputy secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Tendai Chirau said youths are the direct beneficiaries of Vision 2030.

“We must never forget that the main beneficiaries of Vision 2030 are today’s children and the onus is on all Zimbabweans to make this vision 2030 a reality,” said Cde Chirau.

The Second Republic, under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, is pursuing Vision 2030 which aims at ensuring that by 2030 all citizens will be living decent lives sustained by high productivity and decent earnings.

In that regard, Cde Chirau said this year’s Day of the African Child’s theme, “Access to Child-Friendly Justice in Africa”, resonates well with Zimbabwe which is reforming its Justice System and has placed children at the heart of its development agenda.

Cde Chirau challenged youths to defend the country’s sovereignty from the foreign retrogressive forces who are desperate to reverse the gains of the country’s hard won Independence.

“Success requires focus as well as resilience and we must never waver in the face of local and foreign retrogressive forces who are desperate to reverse our independence,”.

The Day of the African Child is commemorated on June 16 annually in remembrance of an uprising by children in South Africa’s Soweto Township on the day in 1976, who rebelled against the imposition of Afrikaans as a language of instruction.

“The day of the African Child thus serves to remind all of us that we must do all we can to protect and promote indigenous languages as part of our national language policies in order to build a generation of adequately conscious Pan African Youths mentally emancipated to defend Africa as the land of freedom, peace and progress.

“While the Soweto Uprising took centre stage on June 16, 1976 in South Africa in Zimbabwe the struggle against British colonialism was also gathering momentum as the liberation struggle previously fought largely from Zambia had seen a new battle front being opened up in Mozambique by January 1976,” he noted.