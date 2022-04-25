Youths must defend independence, national heritage — President

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has challenged youths to defend the country’s independence and heritage which was attained after a protracted liberation struggle while newly elected legislators and councillors must work hard to uplift the lives of people.

The President said this during a rally held in Epworth on Saturday to celebrate the victory of Zanu PF’s Cde Zalerah Makari in the National Assembly by-elections held on March 26.

Epworth, together with Mutasa South, were the two constituencies formerly held by the opposition that were won by the ruling party in the by-elections.

“To the youths, I want to say it is your duty to protect our heritage which we fought for during the liberation struggle. We fought for the liberation of this country when we were youths.

“So as youths you now have the responsibility to defend the fruits of the country’s independence. We should never ever sell our birthright for trinkets,” he said.

President Mnangagwa commended Epworth residents for voting for Zanu PF’s candidate, Cde Makari, in the by-elections.

“You did not disappoint the party and delivered victory as you promised during the campaign period and I urge you to remain resolute behind Zanu PF,” he said.

The President called on Cde Makari to remain humble and work to fulfil the aspirations of the electorate that voted her into office.

He also urged Zanu PF supporters to safeguard the interests of the party.

“Zanu PF will always be there because it is bigger than any individuals. It is here to stay. You should remain resolute behind the party. It is your duty to defend and promote Zanu PF’s interests in unity.

“Our work is not yet finished, we should continue inviting new members and supporters to the party.

“To Cde Makari I say, now that you are an MP, you should work for everyone even those who don’t like you because it’s in our DNA as Zanu PF to welcome everyone to our party,” President Mnangagwa said.

He called on Zanu PF members to now focus on mobilising supporters ahead of the 2023 by-elections by encouraging more people to register to vote and vote for Zanu PF.

Zanu PF is targeting to have at least five million votes in next year’s elections, and has been encouraged by the votes it received in the recent by-elections.

President Mnangagwa said the ruling party remained the only party with the people’s interests at heart and has the resolve to work towards their fulfilment.

Zanu PF, through its deployees in Government, has embarked on several high-impact projects cutting across agriculture, infrastructure development and health and sanitation, as a way of completely transforming the people’s lives in the march towards attainment of an upper middle income society by 2030.