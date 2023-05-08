Youths’ input essential in shaping international agenda

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

Youths across the globe should be co-creators and essential to the shaping of the international agenda, Zimbabwean born African Youth Ambassador for Peace for Southern Africa has said.

Speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) high-level open debate in Ethiopia, Miss Cynthia Chigwenya said the UNSC, particularly in line with its new chairmanship and the ‘New Agenda for Peace’ has the power of agenda setting through which existing norms can be reviewed, amended and gradually shifted.

She said the agility of UNSC’s policies and flexibility of its practices without relinquishing the binding principles would be of essence in mapping out the ‘newness’ of its approach to sustaining peace.

“Specific approaches to inclusivity are reviewing the operationalisation of ‘inclusion’ to more active and meaningful participation in practice which is not only perceptible but evidence-based and measurable,” Miss Chigwenya said.

“There is need for investing in the representation of young persons and youth networks within decision-making processes and institutions. Through our deliberate efforts, youths across the globe must understand that they are not just being ‘included’ but are co-creators and essential to the shaping of the international agenda.

“Other approaches include innovation and leveraging on technological advancements such as digitalisation to combat hate speech, misinformation and disinformation. One such example is Mission 55 Game: Available on the Google Playstore, Mission 55 – Conflict in Anaka is a gaming application with conflict scenarios that can be resolved using tools similar to the African Governance, Peace and Security Architecture (APSA), which provides structures, principles and processes related to the prevention, management and resolution of crises and conflicts, post-conflict reconstruction and development.”

Miss Chigwenya said youths in Africa’s peace and security agenda do not require a reinvention of the will but efforts to mitigate violent conflicts.

She said the efforts require agile policies that are able to absorb and mainstream existing initiatives.

Miss Chigwenya said the efforts also need to leverage the existing peace-making potential of youth and promote sustainability through financial and technical support.

“Meaningful participation is essential for building trust between states and citizens. This requires creating safe spaces for expression and promoting long-term commitment towards civil society leaders.

“Inclusion is about creating opportunities for all stakeholders to participate in decision-making processes. This includes institutions, civil society, and the private sector,” she said.