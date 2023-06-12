‘Youths have role in regional growth’

Africa Moyo

Youths in SADC have an important role to play in driving key sectors of the economy such as manufacturing, mining and agriculture to industrialise the region for the realisation of a high quality of life as envisaged in Agenda 2063 set by the African Union.

Her Excellency Boemo Sekgoma, said this last week in an address after being appointed patron of the SADC Youth Parliament.

The SADC Youth Parliament has three Zimbabwean youths; Mr Bright Chimedza, Ms Fundile Nkala and Ms Christabel Mhiribidi.

Ms Mhiribidi is the Clerk of the SADC Youth Parliament.

Another Zimbabwean, Mr Sheuneni Kurasha, was recently selected chief mentor.

Her Excellency Sekgoma said in the coming decades, youths will have a momentous role to play in the socio-economic empowerment of Southern Africa and the entire continent.

“With almost 60 percent of Africa’s population under the age of 25, Africa is the youngest continent on the planet. This also means that Africa has the unique ability to furnish a competent workforce to man industries and developing sectors of the world’s economy,” she said.

“The youth of Southern Africa is thus an invaluable asset and window of opportunity for the world.

“It is, thus, clear that the youth will constitute a powerful driving force for mushrooming industries and it is poised to be the medium for effervescent ingenuity and innovation.”

Her Excellency Sekgoma said she was confident that youths would be actively involved in tapping fully into new fields such as mechanisation of agriculture, artificial intelligence, robotics, aeronautic engineering and others, for the benefit of their motherlands.

“With a vibrant youth, Southern Africa can dare to dream. Southern Africa can dream of a society which is just for all, where employment is full, where hunger has disappeared, and where everyone has shelter.

“We can dream of a society where gender disparities have disappeared and all children are literate.

“We can also dare to dream of a society where atrocities such as child marriages and domestic violence have vanished and where the human right to physical integrity is universally respected,” she said.

From a developmental perspective, Her Excellency Sekgoma said SADC could dream of a society where the Sustainable Development Goals have been fully implemented and where Africa’s Agenda 2063 was realised.

Her Excellency Sekgoma, who is also the SADC Parliamentary Forum Secretary General, said it was an easy decision for her to accept the post of SADC Youth Parliament patron since the SADC PF is already involved in a number of activities to support youths.

The SADC PF is directly involved in spearheading the development agenda for the region’s youths in the fields of gender equality, education, housing, employment and attaining an adequate standard of living.

The SADC PF is constituted of democratically elected MPs and their presiding officers or Speakers from member parliaments of SADC.

Her Excellency Sekgoma said she firmly believes that the SADC Youth Parliament seeks to achieve similar objectives to those of the SADC PF, from a youth perspective.