Youths form Zim Russia Belarus agency

Herald Reporter

A group of young Zimbabweans have formed the Zimbabwe Russia Belarus Youth Agency, a youth led business development institution, whose objective is to explore areas of cooperation and opportunities that Zimbabwe can offer to Belarus and Russia.

The organisation seeks to tap the cordial bilateral relations that Zimbabwe enjoys with Russia and Belarus, particularly in the areas of agriculture and training.

Some members of the agency were in Russia last week where they held meetings with their counterparts and businesspeople in Moscow to explore areas of cooperation.

In an interview, president of the Zimbabwe Russia Belarus Youth Agency Mr Vusi Manjonjo said they were keen to explore how youths from the three countries could cooperate for their mutual benefit anchored on the stronger ties between the countries.

“There will be mainstreaming of young people into agricultural, mining, manufacturing as espoused in the NDS1, pooling of resources and capital towards youth initiatives, sharing skills, especially in areas of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.

“We also envisage a youth forum that enhances culture, education and sports tourism. The agency will be involved in marketing the Zimbabwe brand among young Russians. There will also be language and culture sharing,” said Mr Manjonjo.

They wish to enhance Russia’s footprint in Zimbabwe through establishment of a Russian Centre for Science and Technology (Russian House) in the Cyber City.

“We will also establish the Zimbabwe Centre for Culture and Tourism in Russia (Dzimbabwe House). Further, we will help in scouting for education and employment opportunities for young people in these countries,” he said.

The organisation plans to help with securing funding for mining, agricultural and science students to Russian universities through a scholarship facility.

Mr Manjonjo said they will soon embark on awareness meetings with stakeholders particularly Government ministries and departments to raise awareness and discuss with them possible areas of cooperation with Russia and Belarus.

Harare and Moscow enjoy warm bilateral relations dating back to the days of the liberation struggle which the then Soviet Union supported.

The two countries have been cooperating in many areas such as education and agriculture, among others.

Equally, Zimbabwe and Belarus enjoy good bilateral relations and there have been high-level visits and continuous engagements in forums between President Mnangagwa and Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko, that have been crucial in shaping the trajectory of excellent bilateral relations between the two countries.