Youths embrace economic projects, drug abuse fight

Rejoice Makoni and Tsitsi Tasaranarwo

Zimbabweans from all walks of life yesterday commemorated the National Youth Day, amid calls on young people to embrace the various empowerment programmes being availed by the Government, and stopping drug abuse.

In separate interviews, young people said many young lives were being lost due to drug abuse.

Mr Tinashe Shonhiwa (25), who lives in Harare’s Avenues area, said the National Youth Day gave him an opportunity to remember the life of the late former President Robert Mugabe, who was born on February 21, 1924.

He said the late former President liked young people and did a lot to empower them, a path that has been carried over by the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa.

“We celebrate the birth of our former President Robert Mugabe, through the National Youth Day,” said Mr Shonhiwa.

“Youths are being empowered in various sectors of the economy, so as a youth, I celebrate such achievements.”

Ms Tanaka Howard Chimanga (24), a Harare-based social worker, said: “We celebrate this day as youths, urging each other to stop drug and substance abuse because our peers are losing lives and some are having mental health problems due to drug and substance abuse.”

Ms Hawa Phiri, also of Harare, urged young women to work hard and not become victims of peer pressure.

“Young women must not indulge in drug and substance abuse because drugs affect reproductive and mental health,” she said.

Government ministries and departments also joined President Mnangagwa in commemorating the National Youth Day.

Airports Company of Zimbabwe said the youth were the leaders of tomorrow.

“Hence, their recognition and involvement today ensures we are meeting our needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet theirs,” said the company in a statement.

The Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities, said: “We recognise the sterling work being pursued by young Zimbabweans in various sectors of our economy. Their contributions in the built environment sector through various skills is indeed commendable.

“We urge the youths to stay away from harmful substances and work on putting the country on the map by upholding the ideals of ubuntu, while making meaningful contributions to their societies.”

In its message, the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare said this year’s theme, “Drug and substance abuse a threat to Vision 2030, every community’s responsibility”, complemented their mission to stop the supply of dangerous drugs and substances.

“As the Inter-Ministerial task force on drug and substance abuse, we are determined to curtail the supply and reduce the demand for dangerous drugs and substances, reduce harm and provide access to treatment and rehabilitation services, as well as ensuring the provision of psycho-social support and reintegration of survivors of drugs and substance abuse back into the society,” said the Ministry.

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development said: “As the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, we recognise our youth and encourage them to adopt sound leadership values by emulating the ethos espoused by national liberators flowing with this year’s theme: ‘Drug and substance abuse: A threat to Vision 2030, every community has a responsibility’.

“We feel privileged as we continue to receive unwavering support under the leadership of the Second Republic and His Excellency the President of Zimbabwe Cde Dr E.D Mnangagwa, who has made strides in empowering young people in the various sectors of the economy.”

POSB said it was “committed to making banking simply possible for all Zimbabwean youths through innovative financial inclusion initiatives”.

Rural Electrification Fund (REF) encouraged youths who benefited from the Land Reform Programme and those running small-scale mines and other enterprising ventures in rural Zimbabwe, to approach their nearest offices and apply for electrification for their businesses.