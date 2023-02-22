Youths brave heat, turn Lupane into sea of rainbow colours

Mashudu Netsianda in Lupane

THOUSANDS of youth from the country’s 10 provinces yesterday thronged Lupane State University Campus yesterday for an interactive meeting with President Mnangagwa at the national youth indaba on drug and substance abuse during the National Youth Day celebrations.

The usually quiet provincial capital of Matabeleland North, Lupane, was turned into a sea of rainbow colours as the youths waving mini national flags braved the scorching sun to witness the historic event happening in the province for the first time.

Lupane centre was a hive of activity as scores of people, mostly youths, jammed the streets making their way to the venue.

By 7:30AM yesterday, police were already directing traffic using the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway to use alternative routes due to the traffic jam as trucks and buses with youths from various provinces snaked to the venue.

Some impatient youths were seen disembarking from their trucks and buses a few kilometres from the venue and finishing the journey on foot.

So high was the morale that some youths could be heard singing revolutionary songs.

At the venue, the crowd that kept swelling with time was treated to captivating entertainment from various upcoming musicians among them Day Tawanda Mudimba, a Sungura artist from Binga, of the Kujata-jata fame.

Security personnel had a torrid time trying to contain the record crowd which kept closing in on the space reserved for VIPs.

The President arrived at the venue at around 9.35AM, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

The President went around greeting the jubilant youths.

Soon after the national anthem was sung to kick-start the proceedings, there was a community panel on drug and substance abuse, which also got an opportunity to share their experiences.

“It has been 18 months since I stopped abusing drugs and taking such a bold decision to quit really helped me. I, therefore, encourage my peers, especially those of school going age, to desist from drugs and heed to advice from teachers and parents,” Charlton Moyo, a drug and substance abuse survivor, said.

“Drugs ruin your life and jeopardise your future. I am now working with an organisation called Zimbabwe People Who Use Drugs and it has been helpful to me and working together we can win this war against drugs.”

Nathan Masvona, a youth in business said: “Drug and substance abuse is affecting our business and in the transport sector has led to passenger harassment that is gender-based. We have lost a lot of youth who have succumbed to drug abuse.”

He said since last year, they have been embarking on a programme called “no to passenger harassment, no to bad driving, no to drinking and driving, and no to substance and drug abuse.”

Said Mr Oscar Sibanda, a visually impaired learner from Fatima High School: “We urge the Government to also help print messages on drug abuse in Braille because this scourge has not spared people living with disabilities in our communities.”

Apostle Tamuka Nyoni said churches have a role to play, to complement the Government in fighting the scourge.

Child president Unathi Nyoni commended the Government for implementing programmes that deal with drug and substance abuse.

“No community has been left out and so we are not leaving anyone or any community behind. It’s a matter of time and sooner rather than later we will be victorious in this fight against drugs,” he said.

“What is exciting me most about today’s conversations is the zeal, as we reach communities and they are coming to the table with ideas and views of what they are doing and what can be done to end the scourge.”

He said while the Government has prioritised the fight against drug and substance abuse, it was sad to note that the good work is being overshadowed by drug peddlers.

“I want to encourage comrades in the trenches not to be reluctant when it comes to the war against drug and substance abuse. Our focus must really shift now and we must on every occasion start by asking ourselves what more we can do to end this scourge,” he said.

Unathi said close to half a million of young people are released from the educational sector into the economy and ready to contribute towards national development.

“Indeed, the unfortunate narrative we have become comfortable with is that in this country, there is unemployment and under-employment. As a citizen you should ask yourself what you can do for your country, not what the country can do for you,” he said.

Chief Mabhikwa said the indaba should be used to engage local community leaders, and business and development partners to reflect on the extent of drug and substance abuse in their communities and map the way forward.

Robert Gabriel Mugabe National Youth Day is celebrated every year on February 21 to recognise youth and to reflect on their contributions to socio-economic development and encourage them to adopt sound leadership values by emulating the ethos espoused by national liberators since independence.

As the country grapples with the need to end drug abuse, the Government has quickly moved in to ensure that all engagements by the youths carry the message of discouraging drug abuse. Zimbabwe is witnessing an upsurge in drug abuse cases and most of those abusing drugs are young people.