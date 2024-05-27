Youth service a step in the right direction

At the launch, President Mnangagwa called on all young people to embrace the opportunity to contribute positively to the country’s development.

Gibson Nyikadzino

Zimpapers Politics Hub

Analysts have commended the Second Republic for putting young people at the centre of preserving and shaping the country’s historical, political, social and economic trajectory following President Mnangagwa’s launch of the Youth Service Zimbabwe programme in Uzumba Maramba-Pfungwe last Friday.

President Mnangagwa has also been hailed for activating youth consciousness in undertaking their civic duties and responsibilities at a time the country is undertaking economic transformation programmes while dealing with issues of drug abuse and employment creation.

A day after Zimbabwe’s launch of the Youth Service programme, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced, as part of his political campaign ahead of the July 4 elections, that the next Conservative government will reintroduce mandatory national service for 18-year-olds, who will be obliged to serve in the military for one year.

Media and cultural studies lecturer at the University of Botswana, Dr Lyton Ncube, said the launch of the Youth Service Zimbabwe needed to be supported at all levels, especially in the face of the globalisation onslaught and drug abuse challenges.

“Contrary to perceptions that the youths deployed are weaponised for violence, it is high time people need to move ahead and give the institution maximum support because it is important.

“The initiative is coming to cater for our youths, at a time the country is facing challenges like drug abuse and globalisation.

“Levels of patriotism are going down hence this institution will give us an opportunity to capacitate youths through entrepreneurial skills, patriotic calls in defence of the nation, in the face of the globalisation onslaught and Americanisation of the world.”

Dr Ncube said it was unfortunate that privately owned media organisations had already drawn conclusions and demonised “this important institution”.

Political analyst, Mr Tendai Makaripe, echoed the same sentiments, saying the Youth Service Zimbabwe was a multifaceted scheme meant to impart several skills, fostering patriotism and national unity among the people.

“For Zimbabwe, reintroducing the Youth Service programme could play a crucial role in fostering a sense of national unity and patriotism among the youth. It can be a means to instill discipline, civic responsibility, and a shared sense of purpose.

“Additionally, the initiative can also be a platform for imparting essential skills such as leadership, teamwork,and technical skills, which are valuable for personal development and future employment prospects.”

Mr Makaripe reiterated the Government’s position that the initiative should be used to “promote positive outcomes” on a non-partisan basis to give it traction.

“The initiative should adopt an inclusive and non-partisan approach, welcoming youth from all political, ethnic and social backgrounds.

“The focus should be on skill acquisition, personal development and community service. This shift in focus can enhance the programme’s legitimacy and acceptance,” he added.

The Youth Service Zimbabwe is in line with global trends that have seen several governments instituting initiatives to guard their values and foster nationhood among citizens when called for patriotic duty.

The major mandate of the youth service programme is to re-socialise and empower, through various forms of training, and re-integrate youths into mainstream socio-economic and political programmes of the country.

It is meant to imbue the youths with a sense of national pride and patriotism and mould them into responsible citizens of the nation.