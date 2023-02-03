Youth League urged to shun toxic politics

Zanu-PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Tino Machakaire (right) and his deputy Cde John Paradza (second from right) meet Youth League national executive members at the revolutionary party’s headquarters in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda.

Joseph Madzimure-Senior Reporter

ZANU PF Youth League members must exercise a high level of discipline and shun divisive and toxic politics to effectively carry out their constitutional mandate, the party’s Secretary for Youth Affairs, Cde Tino Machakaire, has said.

Speaking during a Zanu PF Youth League National Executive meeting in Harare yesterday, Cde Machakaire said the Youth League is the vanguard of the revolutionary party, with no room for divisive and toxic politics.

“In order for the League to effectively carry out its constitutional mandate, there is a need for us to be well-disciplined. This is not negotiable Comrades, every member must toe the line of the party’s values and ethos,’’ he said.

Cde Machakaire emphasised that indiscipline in the form of name-dropping should stop.

“There is a need to encourage our members to use social media responsibly to propagate the successes of the Second Republic ably led by President Mnangagwa. As youth leaders we must emulate our senior party leadership in preaching tolerance, peace, and unity,” he said.

Cde Machakaire also warned Youth League members against corruption.

“We must encourage our youth to shun vices such as corruption, illegal mining, land grabbing, and being land barons. We must ensure that we create an enabling environment for the empowerment of the youth and encourage them to be hard workers who earn their living in a straightforward manner,” he said.

The party is currently mobilising its members to ensure a resounding victory in this year’s harmonised elections at a date to be announced.

“In this regard, this meeting must prioritise on the mobilisation strategies that the Youth League needs to implement in order to ensure that the party garners the much needed six million plus votes.

“As you might be aware, the Youth League is one of the vital wings that constitute the party’s Mobilisation Cluster, as such we must all be on standby to be deployed for various mobilisation programmes ahead of the general elections expected this year,” Cde Machakaire said.