Youth League nomination results out this week

Joseph Madzimure-Senior Reporter

ZANU PF will announce youth league provincial results this week after finalisation of the election process which includes meticulous verification of the outcome, and addressing concerns raised by aggrieved parties, Zanu PF National Political Commissar, Cde Mike Bimha, has said.

The provincial conferences were meant to elect deployees to the National Youth League ahead of their elective national conference scheduled for 4-8 May this year.

The Youth League conducted it’s provincial elections successfully on Sunday, with the outstanding province of Mashonaland West finalising the process yesterday.

The Youth League will hold the 7th National Elective Youth Conference next month to elect new leadership.

The contested posts start from the deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs down to the other posts. The age limit is strictly 35 years and below.

The Secretary for the Youth League will be appointed by the President as the First Secretary of the party. Zanu PF Information and Publicity director, Cde Tafadzwa Mugwadi, said the provincial election process went on very well.

“The process went on smoothly in most of the provinces except Mashonaland West province where the process did not proceed as planned because of some challenges that were there but I am sure the provincial leadership prevailed and the process is happening smoothly now,” he said. The last elective national Youth Conference was held in 2014.