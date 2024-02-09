Youth League commends President for youth inclusion in key sectors

Zanu PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Tino Machakaire left and Youth League Secretary for Administration Cde Tendai Chiwetu

Joseph Madzimure and Remember Deketeke

ZANU PF National Youth League members have hailed President Mnangagwa for accommodating several youths in various key sectors of the economy.

Addressing the National Executive members at its first constitutional meeting of the year 2024, Zanu PF Secretary for Youth League Cde Tino Machakaire commended President Mnangagwa who is the party’s First Secretary for his visionary approach to generational blending.

President Mnangagwa has appointed several youth as Ministers and deputy ministers

“I am proud to commend His Excellency the President Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa for his visionary approach to generational blending.

“His recent cabinet appointments have seen youthful deputy ministers being appointed to key ministries, giving a vital voice to the youth in critical matters.

“The President’s advocacy for youth accommodation in various key sectors of the economy demonstrates profound a dedication to addressing the concerns of our nation’s young people,” said Cde Machakaire.

The meeting was attended by the Zanu PF national executive members drawn from all the country’s 10 provinces.