Youth desks established

Zvamaida Murwira-Senior Reporter

Youth desks have been put in place in all ministries at both national and provincial levels to ensure youths participate fully in development and empowerment programmes in line with the Second Republic’s mantra of leaving no place and no one behind.

Giving details after Cabinet yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Cabinet received and adopted the report on the status of youth focal desks in Government line ministries, presented by Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima who is also chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Social Services and Poverty Eradication.

“All line ministries have appointed youth focal persons and established focal desks at national and provincial level, as required by section 20 paragraph 1 of the Constitution.

“The public is invited to note and exploit the following services offered by the desks: identifying and advertising youth development and empowerment programmes and opportunities in their Ministries; facilitating youth participation in the planning, implementation and monitoring of policies, programmes and projects; preparing sectoral reports and policy briefs; information and coordination of Ministry staff and youth desks in other Ministries; and researching and advising on the relevance and effectiveness of youth-related Ministry activities,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Since the desks were established, youth empowerment opportunities had been availed in the agriculture, tourism, mining, manufacturing and social services sectors, youths had been involved in and befitted from national projects spearheaded by Government such as national housing, road rehabilitation, public works, and land and livestock reform, and youths have benefited from Government scholarships, education, vocational and life skills training.

She said a total of 1 186 241 youths had accessed opportunities and services in Government line ministries by June 14 this year.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the proportion of youths involved in decision-making increased from 3,3 percent in 2020 to 5,2 percent in 2022; and youths now constituted 34,8 percent of public and private sector employees and 42 percent of those in development processes.

“Going forward, the desks and focal persons will also be further strengthened to ensure that they effectively address the national strategic intent through their activities. This will include concerted efforts to continuously build the capacity of youth focal persons and youths in general to improve their communication skills, patriotism, national strategic thinking, advocacy and counselling.

“Ministries, departments and agencies will continue to produce and publish comprehensive impact-based reports on implemented projects and other youth-related initiatives which are supported by evidence and statistics for the benefit of the public,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.