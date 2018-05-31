Youth convention a chance to restore dignity: Matutu

Munyaradzi Musiiwa Midlands Correspondent

Youths should take advantage of today’s convention with President Emmerson Mnangagwa to restore their dignity and commit themselves to participating in the country’s economic turnaround process, Zanu-PF Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Lewis Matutu has said.

In an interview, Cde Matutu said youths from different sectors of the economy, religious groups and higher and tertiary institutions would have an opportunity to present to the President their concerns and priorities, as well as how they wish to contribute towards economic growth and development in general.

He said the convention will also afford youths an opportunity to restore their dignity by showing political maturity.

“We are very grateful that His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa, agreed to meet with youths,” Cde Matutu.

“President Mnangagwa will tomorrow (today) meet youths from the business sector who include youths in mining, small -to-medium enterprises (SMEs), youths from the higher and tertiary education institutions and youths from various religious groups.

“He will also meet youths in the arts industry as well as youths in general.

“All these youths will have an opportunity to talk to the President and propose ways through which they would want to contribute towards economic development as the country takes a new political and economic trajectory.”

Cde Matutu said youths should desist from being used as conduits for political violence, but should instead take part in the development of the country.

“This convention will give youths an opportunity to restore their dignity,” said Cde Matutu.

“It is time for youths to show the nation that they cannot be used to perpetrate political violence.

“They should show that there is more to life than just beer and that they are worth more than beer.

“We want youths to exhibit political maturity in the forthcoming harmonised elections.

“We want to earn respect from our leaders by showing maturity and upholding peace now, in the forthcoming elections and its aftermath.”

President Mnangagwa will today meet more than 30 000 youths at Mkoba open space near Mkoba Teacher’s College in Gweru.