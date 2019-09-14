Young Zim stars charm the world

Nyore Madzianike Lifestyle Writer

THE country has long been a place for rising young stars, with many of today’s role models having made their names even before becoming teenagers. In fact, the most popular personalities in the country made their breakthroughs in their respective disciplines when they were in their mid-20s.

Although different schools of thoughts are thrown in to explain why some youngsters are discovered while they are kids, it is common cause that the bulk of them grow into household names. It should not be ignored that while others sculpt their names along the way, some fade away and sink into oblivion.

A lot of factors also govern the different career paths of these youngsters- be it in music, film, sports or any other discipline, with poor career guidance and support being chief among them.

From the list of top personalities in the country, who curved their careers starting at a tender age, it is no secret that there is another crop of emerging young stars destined for greatness on the global arena.

These young starts have already captivated the world with their exceptional talents. Having launched her career as a biker at the tender age of five, she has managed to emerge as the first female Zimbabwean to win a motocross championship since its initiation in 1957.

With years passing-by, she continued participating in various platforms that saw her amassing accolades. She came in third at the 2017 HL Racing British Master Kids Championships at Motoland track in England. Tanya was voted the Junior Sportsperson of the Year in 2015 and Most Outstanding Youngest Female rider in the same year.

Last year she was awarded the European Union-Zimbabwe Honorary Ambassador for Youth, Sports and Gender and was named the Junior Sportswoman of the year in South Africa by the Africa Union Sports Council Region Five Annual Sports Awards.

It is Tanya Muzinda’s endurance, resilience and hard work that saw her not only a force to reckon with on the African continent, but managed to captivate the world.

Tanya has grown to become one of the Zimbabwean young stars, who have managed to get the attention of the world, not only in sporting discipline, but in all facets of life.

The 15-year-old has charmed the world with her sporting prowess that have managed to convince many a people that she is one of the global stars in the making.

“It is always so overwhelming when I win any award or when I find out that I am being recognised at my age. It is something that I will forever be grateful for,” she was quoted as saying in some sections of the media.

Interestingly, the gem of Donnybrook in Borrowdale, has since started charity work where she is paying school fees for 25 children in Harare. Her wish is to pay for about 500.

Although he usually visits the country to see his relatives in Bulawayo, United Kingdom-based musician, Donel Mangena is another young start who has charmed the world.

Donel, whose music under the Planet label, curved his mark on the international radar when he participated at The Voice UK singing competition when he was 16 years old.

Based in Southampton, Donel became popular after the competition, which saw him attracting thousands of followers on his official social media accounts after becoming a third finalist.

He was awarded a recording contract with Black Eyed Peas. Donel, who turned 18 last month, did not only catch the attention of music enthusiasts around the globe, but he also got the attention of Prince Harry.

The Prince was fascinated by his singing, which prompted him to extend an invitation to the Zimbabwean-born artist to play for the Queen at her birthday party.

It was at Queen Elizabeth’s 92nd birthday celebrations held at Royal Albert Hall in London when Donel charmed the world.

The Prince could not hide his wisdom and what he thought of Donel after his scintillating performance at Queen Elizabeth’s birthday bash describing the teenager as a start for the future.

Born in 1994, Axcil Jefferies, has gone paces and made himself a world recognised professional racing driver and senior race instructor at Yas Marina Circuit Abu Dhabi.

Like Tanya, the 25-year-old started his motorsport career when he was six, and also won several accolades, not only in Africa, but also in Europe. His winning streak on the African soil took Jefferies to contests in Formula BMW Pacific series in 2009 and 2010.

Jefferies also participated in other races in Sepang and Yokohama before making his debut at the American Firestone Indy Lights series held at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course where he ended up at third position sometime in 2013.

The following year, Jefferies competed in The Indy Lights Mid-Ohio Honds 200 event before racing, for the first time, in GP2 in Bahrain.