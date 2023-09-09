Young women’s organisation exhibit at Eswatini Trade Fair

Herald Reporter

Local organisation, Concord Young Women in Business Global ICT is exhibiting at the Eswatini International Trade Fair that is taking place in Eswatini from 1-10 September 2023.

This is in line with the Second Republic’s thrust of engagement and re-engagement.

Concord Young Women in Business Global ICT is a youth organisation that focuses on the empowerment of young women through offering training in ICT as well as initiatives such as goat rearing.

At the Trade Fair, the organisation is inviting young Eswatini women to participate in free basic ICT training and goat rearing programmes.

In an interview, Concord Young Women in Business Global ICT president Ms Apphia Nyasha Musavengana said the ICT programme and goat rearing projects are worthwhile and aims to provide lasting opportunities and wellbeing to young women from disadvantaged places and groups.

Ms Musavengana also took part in a series of lectures that are being done at the Trade Fair.

She spoke about a variety of issues impacting young women as well as global level inclusion of women in economic activities that are designed to promote and enhance women participation as well address gender imbalances.

“We want to offer opportunities for young women to realise their vision as they participate in various social and economic development projects that are aimed at alleviating poverty and skills redundancy,” she said.

During the lectures the attendees shared opinions, thoughts and suggestions for consideration for the diverse climate and cultural aspects in regards to goat rearing programs.

The Eswatini International Trade Fair was officially opened by King Mswati on the 7th of September 2023.