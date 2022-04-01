Young women the game-changers

Political Editor

YOUNG women, oozing with hope and confidence, yesterday converged at City Sports Centre in Harare for the Young Women for ED Business Convention and vowed to play their part as the country journeys towards Vision 2030 to become an upper-middle-class economy.

Drawn from the country’s 10 provinces, the Young Women for ED filled the venue to the rafters, with some having to follow proceedings from outside.

Formed last year, Young Women for ED has taken the country by storm and their energy was contagious as they danced and sang along to some of the country’s hit songs, all the while discussing business, which is synonymous with President Mnangagwa.

The President himself was in attendance as he gave support to young women who have broken the glass ceiling and are now doing well in their businesses.

The convention was held under the theme, “Investing in Enterprises led by Young Women towards Vision 2030’’.

In her speech, Young Women for ED national chairperson, Tatenda Mavetera, hailed Government for appointing women to key decision-making positions.

“We have taken it upon ourselves to go out and mobilise all women from all walks of life, across all political-social and economic divide for empowerment and towards sustainable development through various initiatives such as businesses,” she said.

Welcoming delegates, the organisation’s spokesperson, Ms Audrey Tofara Nyoni, said the reason for the convention was to give young women a stage to shine.

“We want women to walk from this convention with a lot of influence. Dear young women, today is our day, as young women, it is time for us to grab the bull by the horn, the time is now.

“Our leadership has set an excellent precedence by joining the rest of the world as frontrunners in according the SDGs and the National Development Strategy and ensuring that Zimbabwe is also part of gender mainstreaming and gender equality.

“It is essential for women to be capacitated with skills that transcend the limits of society and go further. As young women, we would like to applaud the President for according women such as myself the opportunity to purchase foreign currency through the Reserve Bank Auction system.

“This system has enabled a young lady like me to optimise my small construction business to a position where it can one day be a major global player. If this can be done for me, surely it can be done for every girl child,” said Ms Nyoni.

Giving her testimony, businesswoman Ms Lisa Mutuke, who is into fuel procurement, said after falling on hard times in the United Kingdom, she retraced her steps back home, where doors were opened without any inducement.

This was all down to the New Dispensation which walks the talk on its ‘Zimbabwe is Open for Business’ mantra.

“I stayed in the United Kingdom for 22 years where I lived and worked. I had become very poor. When I came to Zimbabwe that was when the New Dispensation was coming into power.

“I remember the President’s words when he said ‘Zimbabwe is Open for Business’. I am one of those who managed to establish a business.

‘‘My business is not small, it is a big business. I own a company called Maropafadzo. We have over five service stations and move fuel in bulk. I have Government tenders and I have not bribed anyone. I didn’t have to go into a relationship with anyone. I don’t have a political background but I believed in President Mnangagwa,” said the 36-year-old businesswoman.

Prominent Harare businesswoman Ms Zodwa Mkandla also praised President Mnangagwa for creating an enabling environment for business to flourish.

“Women, especially those in the Diaspora believe that it is difficult to make it in Zimbabwe. They think that opportunities are only there for the connected, but no, opportunities are there for everyone.

“Come and seize the opportunities that the country has. I want to thank our President for the support of the girl-child. So I say to young people out there this is our time,” said Ms Mkandla.

Advising the young women, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Mutsvangwa said rights and opportunities also come with responsibility, dignity and discipline so that goals can be realised.

“Your Excellency, you have given hope to the women of this land, you are truly a game-changer. Women are confident that they can make it. There are a lot of things which you have done in the past three years which have instilled confidence in women,’’ said Min Mutsvangwa.

One of the standout recognition for women is the Mbuya Nehanda Statue that was erected in Harare to pay homage to the legendary First Chimurenga heroine.

“That shows that the women of this country played a big role in bringing Independence which we are all enjoying.

“These young women are finding inspiration in women you have put in leadership positions,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

On her part, the Minister of Youth, Sport, Art and Recreation, Coventry, said her ministry is taking young women along as the country marches towards Vision 2030.

The convention was held on the last day of International Women’s Month which is commemorated in March every year.