Young women should grab fruits of country’s Independence

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

THE Concord Young Women in Business Global president Ms Apphia Nyasha Musavengana has challenged young women to take advantage of the fruits of the country’s independence and take part in the country’s economy.

Speaking ahead of the 44th Independence celebrations set for Murambinda, Buhera on April 18 this year, Ms Musavengana said women need to take part in economic development initiatives that will empower them.

“As Zimbabwe celebrates its 44th Independence that came through after a long protracted struggle against white colonial rule, it is important to highlight that women played an instrumental role in the liberation struggle, sacrificing a lot during the enduring and painful war hence young women should take part in building the country’s economy”.

This year Independence Day celebrations are being held under the theme, “Unity, Peace and Development, Towards Vision 2030”.

“Women need to take part in the projects which have been opened for them by the Second Republic because these are being done for us so that we are empowered.

“We thank the Government for empowering women,” said Ms Musavengana.

Her organisation, Concord Young Women in Business Global, won the ZimAchievers Award for the Community Organisation of the Year for its support for women in business.

Ms Musavengana is involved in training young women in Information, and Communication Technology with more than 300 000 trained so far.

She also offers training in cattle fattening, goat rearing, and mining to ensure women are knowledgeable in various sectors of the economy.

She has been training young women across the country for free in support of Vision 2030, leaving no one and no place behind.

“We are saying women should have improved access to health, we are also saying we need to end child marriages and to make sure that no woman dies of HIV and AIDS.

“If we are truly empowered, then we cannot continue to have women dying while giving birth.

“This means a lot for the young women of Zimbabwe in terms of their communication, learning, gathering knowledge, and being educated on using the media as a tool for their businesses, organisations and their livelihoods”.

Ms Musavengana said political independence without economic independence is incomplete, thus empowerment programmes continue to anchor the Second Republic’s transformation agenda.

“Together in unity, we will guard and defend our Independence, we will work hard for the prosperity of the people of Zimbabwe. Long Live our Independence!” said Ms Musavengana.

Being the second Independence celebrations to be held in a rural province, this year’s event serves as a jubilant statement and symbol of honour to the many sons and daughters of Zimbabwe who fought for the country’s liberation, who were drawn from every village of Zimbabwe.