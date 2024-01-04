Young women hail First Lady’s philanthropic work

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa harvests rapoko, one of Zimbabwe’s traditional grains, at a farm she also planted during one of the AGRIC4SHE programmes she initiated for women in all the country’s districts to economically empower women and promote traditional grains that are healthy and nutritious. - Picture: John Manzongo

Herald Reporter

Young women in Zimbabwe have hailed First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa for her unwavering commitment to uplifting communities and empowering the vulnerable in all parts of the country through her philanthropic work.

Over the years, the First Lady has demonstrated an unwavering vision to uplift the lives of the underprivileged through her philanthropic work, which is driven by her passion for ensuring a healthy future for all Zimbabweans, with a particular focus on women, children and marginalised communities.

Recognising the significance of gender equality and women’s empowerment, Dr Mnangagwa has championed various initiatives to close the gender gap and create opportunities for women across Zimbabwe.

Through educational programmes and skills development projects, she equips women with the necessary tools and knowledge to thrive in all aspects of life.

Her commitment to the well-being of Zimbabweans also extends to local humanitarian initiatives focused on food and nutrition, addressing the needs of vulnerable populations.

The First Lady’s love for the country and its rich cultural heritage shines through in her work to preserve and promote Zimbabwean cultural values as she recognises the importance of embracing tradition while adapting to the demands of the modern world.

In a message of appreciation, president of Concord Young Women in Business Global, Ms Apphia Nyasha Musavengana said they were inspired and motivated by Amai Mnangagwa’s continued dedication to uplift the lives of the vulnerable in Zimbabwe.

“Concord Young Women in Business Global in its entirety would like to register its heartfelt appreciation to the First Lady, Her Excellency Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa in respect of the prioritisation in support of the initiatives that trace back our strong cultural heritage proxy for a healthy future, not just for ourselves but for future generations.

“As a young women empowerment organisation, we are inspired and motivated by your continued dedication to uplift the lives of the underprivileged and we are geared to protect and preserve your legacy in our communities.”

“We need to applaud you for identifying yourself with grassroots people. You’re such a humble, straightforward, progressive First Lady who has always wanted to uplift the lives of the underprivileged and also restore Ubuntu decorum amongst today’s generation.

“Well done Amai Mnangagwa, may God bless your several initiatives. We shall support your vision and comprehensive approach towards defining the Zimbabwe you want, especially us young women who embraced the President’s Vision of empowering every woman in Zimbabwe,” she said.