Young women grateful for peaceful election campaigns

Zimpapers Elections Desk

Young women from across the country have expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa for presiding over a violence-free election campaign.

Ahead of tomorrow’s harmonised elections the environment has been largely peaceful.

Throughout the election campaigns, the President had been calling for peace before, during and after the elections.

Election observers from various countries and organisations, who are in the country have hailed the Government for its efforts in organising a peaceful election.

Speaking during a campaign to mobilise young women to vote for President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF in Chipinge yesterday, Concord Young Women in Business Global president Miss Apphia Nyasha Musavengana expressed gratitude to the President and his Zanu PF campaign team for conducting a peaceful national campaign.

“A peaceful election season protects the girl child, protects mothers and children, protects businesses and the livelihoods of people. As the ruling party, they led by example which shows that the President is truly a peace-loving leader.”

Miss Musavengana said that the peaceful environment had given many young women peace of mind as they could move around doing their business freely.

“People were given a free platform to choose the rallies they wanted to attend, either those of the ruling party or the opposition, and considering that our membership comes from across the political divide, our members are grateful to the President for a peaceful but thunderous campaign.”

She said that her organisation held its last call to vote for women’s empowerment in Chipinge, “And we have no doubt that to vote for women empowerment is to vote for President Mnangagwa because he has seen to it that every woman is empowered, acquires knowledge and is educated.

“He has also made sure that all women have access to medical care and have access to a secure home. The President has put in place policies to ensure better livelihood for women and we believe there is no other better person to lead the country and guarantee continued women empowerment than President Mnangagwa,” she said.

Election observers that met President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare yesterday hailed the Government for its efforts in organising a peaceful election despite the existence of illegal sanctions imposed on the country by the West.

President Mnangagwa met with observers drawn from Sadc, a combined team of the African Union and Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa), the Organisation of the African Caribbean and the Pacific States (OACPS), the Commonwealth and the European Union.