Young Stunna eyes collabo with Zim artistes

Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Senior Arts Reporter

Visiting South African upcoming Amapiano artist Young Stunna has said he has fallen in love with Zimbabwe and would like to visit more and work with some of the local producers.

Young Stunna, of the “Adiwele” hit, put up a sterling performance on Monday night during his show at the Pabloz Restaurant courtesy of Infinity Sky Entertainment, led by showbiz promoter Collin Manyore. He said in an interview with The Herald that Zimbabwe was a safe place.

“Man, I have fallen in love with Zimbabwe,” he said. “This is my first time in Zimbabwe. I can’t say that I am myopic as I have never heard bad news about this country.

“The people are so welcoming and it is a safe country to do business and music, from what I have seen so far. I have been in the country for two days and had three shows so far. I didn’t know my music is much appreciated here. I promise to come back soon.”

Young Stunna said he listened to some of the local music and also fell in love with some of the producers’ works.

“Definitely, I would love to do a collaboration with some of your local artistes,” he said. “I like the beats produced. My music is inspired by my upbringing. I grew up in a poor family and the hardship experiences have made me what I am. We are building a legacy and I want to thank the promoters for inviting me here. So far, I haven’t tasted the Zimbabwean food ,but they have promised to take me to some of the local African restaurants.”

Infinity Entertainment promoter Manyore said Young Stunna’s visit and performance was by public demand. He said they were in the process of linking some of the local artistes with regional and international stars so that they can exchange notes.

“Young Stunna was happy to be in Zimbabwe,” said Manyore.

“Music is a universal language, hence we should not focus on competing with each other rather complimenting. We have been identifying talent and nurturing it. We have worked with Enzo Ishall, Takura and Jah Signal among others.”

Manyore said their calendar was packed already.

“We are bringing back Major League as their show was disrupted due to Covid-19 restrictions,” said Manyore. “We want to do a compensation concert and we will explain further about that. Very soon, we are also bringing Joeboy and these foreign artistes will be sharing the stage with our local acts. We believe in promoting our local artistes as we provide an opportunity for them to show their talents for the local community.”