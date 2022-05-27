Young PastorsforED in drive to mobilise votes for President, Zanu PF

George Maponga in Masvingo

Fledgling Pentecostal churches under the banner, Young PastorsforED have embarked on a national campaign to drum up support for President Mnangagwa to resoundingly win next year’s harmonised elections.

Young PastorsforED says President Mnangagwa deserves another term at the helm of the country owing to his visionary leadership and people- oriented policies that are manifesting in various developmental projects mainly in the sphere of infrastructure to deliver an upper middle income society in Zimbabwe by 2030.

The organisation’s founder and interim national chairperson Pastor Isaac Makomichi today met the Zanu PF Masvingo provincial executive and pledged to rally behind Zanu PF and President Mnangagwa, ahead of next year’s elections.

Pastor Makomichi said Young Pastorsfor ED will soon set up permanent structures around the country pointing out that his organisation was inspired by the need to use religion to preach the gospel of Pan Afrianism and resistance to neo-imperial forces bent on installing a puppet Government in Zimbabwe.

“As young pastors leading Pentecostal churches under the banner of Young PastorsforED we feel it is incumbent upon us to help mobilise votes for Zanu PF and President Mnangagwa ahead of next year’s election to preserve the gains of our hard won independence and also enable President Mnangagwa to complete his programme of steering Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030.”

“We need to mobilise churches especially those led by young pastors to preach the gospel of self emancipation. President Mnangagwa has already set the ball rolling by pushing the “nyika inovakwa nevene vayo” mantra,”said Pastor Makomichi.

The youthful pastor told Cde Mavhenyengwa and his team that the present generation was duty-bound to defend the country’s independence saying there was nothing wrong with churches that preach the gospel of self- determination.

In response, Cde Mavhenyengwa paid tribute to Pastor Makomichi saying churches played a key role in the development of any country.

Cde Mavhenyengwa expressed readiness to work closely with Young PastorsforED saying the relationship between the revolutionary party and indigenous churches is solid and dates back to the days of the liberation struggle.

“We are happy with the initiative by Pastor Makomichi and his team, we hope to have an official launch of the Young PastorsforED initiative in the near future.As Zanu PF we need every vote available to make sure President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF win next year’s elections by a landslide,”said Cde Mavhenyengwa.

In the last elections in 2018, Zanu PF won all but one of the contested 26 National Assembly seats with a large fraction of its following coming from churches.