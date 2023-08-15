Young, old mark Heroes Day in thousands

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Manicaland Province, Nokhuthula Matsikenyeri inspects a guard of honour during Provincial Heroes Day Celebrations yesterday.- Picture: Tinayi Nyadzayo.

Herald Reporters

It was both a sombre and celebratory atmosphere yesterday when thousands of people, young and old, converged at provincial and district heroes’ acres to commemorate the living and departed heroes and heroines.

People started going to the shrines from as early as 6am, with some walking, others using hired transport, while others used their own transport and commuter to get to the various venues, in a demonstration of the importance attached to the day by patriotic citizens.

In Harare, people converged at the Warren Hills Provincial Heroes’ Acre at 2pm, with organisers having allowed the main celebrations led by President Mnangagwa at the National Heroes Acre, located a few kilometres from there, to conclude first.

Harare Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mr Tafadzwa Muguti, read the President’s speech to hundreds of relatives of fallen heroes who were at the shrine.

Mr Muguti then led dignitaries in laying wreaths on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

ZANU PF Harare provincial chairman Cde Godwills Masimirembwa, other senior Government and ZANU PF officials, and service chiefs, laid wreaths on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The late Cde Maxwell Mauyakufa’s widow, Lilian, took her entire family to Warren Hills Provincial Heroes’ Acre.

“My entire family is present; my sons and their wives and kids have all travelled with me,” said Ms Mauyakufa of Glen Norah C.

“Even now, we continue to benefit from my late husband’s pension and hold him in high regard for the part he played during the liberation struggle.”

For Ms Valleria Katomo of Sunningdale, the terrifying war tales that she used to hear from her father, Cde Freddie Katomo, compel her to respect all fallen heroes.

“My father used to tell us the difficulties that he went through during the war. So I always make it a point to visit this place every year,” she said.

In Mashonaland East Province, proceedings started with the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland East, Aplonia Munzverengwi, inspecting the guard of honour.

Mashonaland East Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Aplonia Munzverengwi inspects a guard of honour during the Provincial Heroes Day Celebrations yesterday.– Picture: Victor Maphosa.

She later read the President’s speech to the large gathering at the provincial heroes’ acre in Marondera.

Scores of families with relatives who died either during the liberation struggle or fought for freedom but later passed on, converged at the shrine to commemorate Heroes Day.

In an interview, Mrs Nyengeterai Ndlovu, whose husband the late Cde Alois Ndlovu is interred there, said it was important to honour those who died in the quest to liberate the country, and those that died after independence.

“We are happy to be here as a family where we are remembering Cde Ndlovu for his immense contribution for the nation to be free.

“He is one of the comrades who endured it all during the liberation struggle and we are proud today to be here commemorating, not only his contributions, but also those of the other gallant sons and daughters.

“It is important for the nation to always honour these cadres.”

Mr Munyaradzi Shanya, son to the late Cde Lovemore Murambiwa Shanya, commended the province and the nation at large for coming out in numbers to commemorate Heroes’ Day.

“We are gathered here in remembrance of those who died during and after the liberation struggle. My father is one of them and we are honoured as a family just knowing that he sacrificed everything for this nation to be free,” said Mr Shanya.

Ms Chantel, granddaughter to the late freedom fighter Cde Wilfred Mubvuma, said those who sacrificed everything for independence should always be honoured.

“I want to thank everyone who came to commemorate this day, in honour of those who fought for our independence.”

In Masvingo, thousands of people converged at Provincial Heroes’ Acre where Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Ezra Chadzamira, led the proceedings.

Similar festivities were held at seven district shrines across the province.

Minister Chadzamira, accompanied by service chiefs led by 4 Infantry Brigade Commander Ephias Mahachi, arrived just after 10am, marking the official start of celebrations.

Minister Chadzamira read the President’s speech, after which he led in the laying of wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, with the Zimbabwe National Army band playing liberation war songs.

Major General (Retired) Gibson Mashingaidze, Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chair Cde Robson Mavhenyengwa, service chiefs and Masvingo City mayor, Councillor Colleen Maboke, also laid wreaths on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

After laying of wreaths, Minister Chadzamira, accompanied by service chiefs and other senior officials, went to meet relatives of heroes and heroines interred at the provincial shrine.

Mr Vusani Ndlovu of Runyararo West suburb in Masvingo said Zimbabweans should extol and exalt the country’s heroes and heroines for sacrificing their lives for the country to be free.

Mr Alex Matapura urged Zimbabweans to cherish their hard-won independence by working tirelessly to develop their country.

Businessman Mr Goddard Dunira said Heroes’ Day was a special day that must always be remembered for sacrifices made by fellow Zimbabweans to kick-out colonial rule, and ushering in a new era of freedom and prosperity.

Zion Kumuka Kuvakafa (ZCC-K) Bishop Lyphet Nhaudzashe Matenda, who marked Heroes’ Day with festivities at the church’s headquarters in Mwenezi with thousands of congregants, said indigenous churches were now enjoying freedom of worship because of sacrifices made by the country’s heroes, some dead and others living.

In the Midlands Province, it was a rare Heroes’ Day commemoration for Shurugwi district folks yesterday after a local company, River Valley Group, through its subsidiary, S&M Hand of Compassion, organised a live band that performed at the District Heroes Acre.

The band, which played renditions of various musical icons including the late Simon Chimbetu, the Cde Chinx Chingaira, and the late Oliver Mtukudzi, among others, attracted huge crowds including youths.

The company, which also runs a mine in Shurugwi, provided lunch for the over 1 000 locals who thronged the District Heroes Acre.

River Valley Group also prepared 100 food hampers for widows and widowers of liberation stalwarts from Shurugwi District.

Two Zanu PF candidates for the National Assembly in the August 23 elections in Shurugwi South and North constituencies, also attended the district celebrations.

All four traditional leaders in Shurugwi District also attended.

Shurugwi District Development Coordinator, Mr Romeo Shangwa, was the guest of honour.

He arrived at 11am in the company of Shurugwi district service chiefs.

He then read the President’s speech.

Shurugwi district is where one of the liberation icons and late national hero, General Josiah Magama Tongogara, was born.

Chief Banga commended the River Valley Group for sponsoring the event.

“We have never had such a huge number of people attending District Heroes celebrations like this; it’s a first in Shurugwi and we thank River Valley Group for sponsoring our event.

“It was a befitting event for the district and our fallen heroes from the district must be smiling in their graves,” he said.

Chief Ndanga said he skipped the provincial celebrations to be with his kinsmen at the district celebrations.

“Usually, I go to the province for such important national events but this year, it was worth celebrating in our district thanks to our local company which sponsored everything,” he said.

River Valley Group CEO Dr Smelly Dube said: “We usually donate food hampers and host lunches for widows and widowers of liberation heroes at provincial level but this is our second year hosting it at district level.

“We operate in Shurugwi and this time we decided to be with the people on this special day as we join the President and the nation in remembering our heroes and heroines who sacrificed their lives for us to be who we are today,” she said

In Mashonaland Central, proceedings started with the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Monica Mavhunga, inspecting the quarter guard and observing a minute of silence at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier before reading the President’s speech

In Manicaland, hundreds of people converged at the Manicaland Provincial Heroes Acre where Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Nokuthula Matsikenyere, laid wreaths on different heroes and heroines’ graves as well as the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

She also read the President’s speech.

Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Abedinico Ncube, led proceedings at the provincial shrine in Gwanda.

He inspected the Quarter Guard and read the President’s speech, before laying a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Service chiefs and representatives of war veterans also laid wreaths on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Minister Ncube also visited all 39 graves of the fallen heroes at the provincial shrine.

He also laid flowers on the grave of his late wife Cde Tracy Ncube, who died in 2017.

Said Ms Nomsa Nyathi: “As a family, we appreciate the honour which is given to our relatives who were part of the liberation struggle.

“My uncle is buried here at the provincial shrine and I’m glad that he is one of the fallen heroes which we celebrate each year on Heroes’ Day. We are grateful for this opportunity.”

In Beitbridge, District Development Coordinator, Mrs Sikhangezile Mafu-Moyo led proceedings at the local shrine.

Commemorations were also held at 15 rural ward centres led by councillors.

In Mashonaland West, the commemorations were held at the Chinhoyi Provincial Heroes’ Acre where hundreds of people, including Government officials, war veterans and widows, and orphans of fallen heroes, attended.

Proceedings were led by Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, who read President Mnangagwa’s speech.

Families of heroes and heroines interred at the shrine said they were committed to maintaining the independence that was ushered by the heroes.

Dendera music maestro Sulumani Chimbetu, whose late father Simon Chimbetu is buried at the shrine, said Zimbabweans must always be patriotic.

The ‘Ndarangarira Gamba’ hitmaker was buried at the shrine in 2005 when he died at the age of 46.

Zanu PF Chinhoyi Constituency candidate, Cde Thomas Chidzomba, reiterated the call by President Mnangagwa for Zimbabweans to respect and honour the peace brought by the heroes of the liberation struggle.

Various musicians including Sulumani Chimbetu, Romeo Gasa, Progress Chipfumo and Jonathan Siastumu, entertained the crowd with renditions of Simon Chimbetu’s war songs.